Nicki Minaj Defends Collaborating With Tekashi 6ix9ine

Nicki Minaj is defending herself against critics. After it was announced that Minaj would be collaborating with Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, Minaj was flooded with negative comments on social media questioning why she would work with the controversial rapper.

Well, Nicki doesn’t have time to listen to the haters so she immediately fired back to a critic with a since-deleted tweet.

“You don’t have to defend me. I’m not afraid of internet trolls, blogs, artists. I don’t jump on bandwagons,” Minaj responded on Twitter. “Many will never know what it feels like to have a mind of their own.”

While that won’t take away from the criticism, Minaj has said that a portion of proceeds from her track with 6ix9ine will go directly to The Bail Project Inc.

“A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc,” she wrote. “The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial. We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police. #BlackLivesMatter link in bio to Pre-save #TrollzVIDEO tmrw @ midnight.”

6ix9ine and MInaj previously worked together on the track “FEFE” which rose to No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart. Just last month, Minaj recorded her first Hot 100 No. 1 after teaming up with Doja Cat for the “Say So (Remix).”

In April, 6ix9ine’s first track since being released from prison, “GOOBA,” hit No. 3 on the chart.

The controversial rapper had been placed on supervised release in early April and will serve four months of home confinement enforced by GPS monitoring. Tekashi will be unable to leave his home unless he gets permission to seek medical treatment or speak with his attorney. The rapper, whose name is Daniel Hernandez, suffers from asthma and was recently having difficulty breathing, according to his attorney. Prior to the release of the single, he was also given permission to record music videos in his backyard.