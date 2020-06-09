Top 50 Classic & Most Famous Movie Quotes

Indiana Jones, Fight Club and Jaws are only a few of the classic movies that made their mark on history, and part of that is due to their great quotes. But which movie quotes are the best? These are the top classic lines that audiences still repeat to this day.

#50 – “Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.” (The Godfather Part II, 1974)

This line spoken by Al Pacino’s character Michael Corleone is based off a famous Sun Tzu proverb from The Art of War.

#49 – “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings.” (It’s a Wonderful Life, 1946)

You hear this famous quote about guardian angels every year around Christmas time.

#48 – “I am McLovin!” (Superbad, 2007)

This was the hilarious moment that immortalized Superbad as one of the all-time classic hih school movies.

#47 – “My precious.” (The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, 2002)

You can’t read this quote without hearing it in Gollum’s creepy, possessive voice.

#46 – “It’s alive! It’s alive!” (Frankenstein, 1931)

Who’s becoming alive? The Monster, NOT Frankenstein. Frankenstein is the name of the mad scientist, and he was already alive.

#45 – “The Dude abides.” (The Big Lebowski, 1998)

This Coen Brothers cult classic was an inspiration to slackers and burnouts everywhere.

#44 – “Just keep swimming.” (Finding Nemo, 2003)

The little tune that Dory sings this quote with never fails to get stuck in your head.

#43 – “All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain.” (Blade Runner, 1982)

Blade Runner has multiple different versions and endings, meaning that his monologue has a different context depending on which ending you watch.

#42 – “That’ll do, pig. That’ll do.” (Babe, 1995)

The Shrek version of this quote is also popular: “That’ll do, Donkey. That’ll do.”

#41 – “Wax on, wax off.” (The Karate Kid, 1984)

The line that taught kids doing chores is the exact same thing as learning Karate.

#40 – “Snakes. Why did it have to be snakes?” (The Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1981)

If Indiana Jones has a phobia of snakes, why did he become an archaeologist who raids tombs and temples? Not too smart on his part.

#39 – “I’m not bad. I’m just drawn that way.” (Who Framed Roger Rabbit, 1988)

Jessica Rabbit was clearly drawn by a VERY lonely artist.

#38 – “I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice chianti.” (The Silence of the Lambs, 1991)

A “chianti” is a red wine produced in the Chianti region of Central Tuscany.

#37 – “Tina, you fat lard, come get some dinner!” (Napoleon Dynamite, 2004)

There’s a deleted scene where Napoleon throws the food at Tina, but the director thought it would be too cruel.

#36 – “Shaken, not stirred.” (Goldfinger, 1964)

There’s a fan theory that his quote was a code phrase Bond used to identify himself to informants.

#35 – “Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys.” (Dead Poets Society, 1989)

This classic Robin Williams movie was most famously parodied in an episode of Community.

#34 – “I am serious. And don’t call me Shirley.” (Airplane, 1980)

Out of all the famous quotes from Airplane, this is the most well-recognized.

#33 – “There’s no crying in baseball!” (A League of Their Own, 1992)

It’s common to see someone cry in a WWII movie. Just not during a baseball game.

#32 – “Yippie ki-yay, motherf—er!” (Die Hard, 1988)

The famous movie quote you can’t say around your parents.

#31 – “Why so serious?” (The Dark Knight, 2008)

Heath Ledger’s famous role as The Joker immortalized this haunting quote.

#30 – “My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.” (The Princess Bride, 1987)

This famous revenge passage is said six different times in The Princess Bride.

#29 – “The first rule of Fight Club is: you do not talk about Fight Club.” (Fight Club, 1999)

I don’t think I can say anything about this movie; It’s against the rule.

#28 – “I see dead people.” (The Sixth Sense, 1999)

The one M. Night Shyamalan movie that everyone agrees is a classic.

#27 – “I’ve got a golden ticket!” (Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, 1971)

Grandpa Joe was bedridden for twenty years while the rest of his family suffered in poverty. But when Charlie wins a trip to a candy factory, Grandpa Joe immediately jumps out of bed and dances around? Now we know who the real villain is.

#26 – “Houston, we have a problem.” (Apollo 13, 1995)

Many people believed this was a quote from real-life astronauts, but it was written for Apollo 13.

#25 – “Roads? Where we’re going we don’t need roads.” (Back to the Future, 1985)

Every ’80s kid dreamed of piloting a flying, time-traveling DeLorean. I still do.

#24 – “To infinity and beyond!” (Toy Story, 1995)

Toy Story was the first CGI-animated feature film, and this quote stuck around ever since.

#23 – “Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, she walks into mine.” (Casablanca, 1942)

Casablanca has some of the most famous movie quotes of all time, and this one is no exception.

#22 – “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.” (Apocalypse Now, 1979)

Personally I prefer the smell of anything but napalm.

#21 – “Elementary, my dear Watson.” (The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, 1939)

If you think you remember this quote form the Sherlock Holmes books, you’d be wrong. This famous catchphrase was written for the movies.

#20 – “The rain in Spain stays mainly on the plain.” (My Fair Lady, 1964)

This was the line that helped Audrey Hepburn’s character in My Fair Lady speak proper English.

#19 – “You can’t handle the truth!” (A Few Good Men, 1992)

Jack Nicholson has too many great quotes to count, and this is one of his most iconic.

#18 – “Good morning, Vietnam!” (Good Morning Vietnam, 1987)

Another great Robin Williams quote in a movie about bringing laughter to troops in Vietnam.

#17 – “Go ahead, make my day.” (Sudden Impact, 1983)

Clint Eastwood dares bad guys to “make his day” with this awesome quote.

#16 – “You’ve got to ask yourself one question: ‘Do I feel lucky?’ Well, do ya punk?” (Dirty Harry, 1971)

No one who stares down the barrel of Eastwood’s gun is lucky.

#15 – “Here’s Johnny!” (The Shining, 1980)

Another famous Nicholson quote. Jack really had an axe to grind with his wife in The Shining.

#14 – “There’s no place like home.” (The Wizard of Oz, 1939)

The popular quote Dorothy says before clicking her heels three times and waking up from her dream.

#13 – “I’ll be back.” (The Terminator, 1984)

The Terminator did come back, but way too many times. Two movies was enough.

#12 – “My momma always said, ‘Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.'” (Forrest Gump, 1994)

Nowadays a lot of chocolate boxes tell you what’s inside, but this is still a great quote.

#11 – “May the Force be with you.” (Star Wars, 1977)

Fans have dubbed May 4 as “Star Wars” day because of this line.

#10 – “Bond. James Bond.” (Dr. No, 1962)

Dr. No was the first time Bond ever uttered these famous words on-screen.

#9 – “I’m the king of the world!” (Titanic, 1997)

Titanic was the “king of the world” at the box office, reigning as the highest-grossing movie until Avatar was released.

#8 – “Say hello to my little friend!” (Scarface, 1983)

Undoubtedly Al Pacino’s most famous quote and movie role.

#7 – “I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.” (The Godfather, 1972)

Marlon Brando may have been difficult to work with on set, but he put out some great performances.

#6 – “We’re gonna need a bigger boat.” (Jaws, 1975)

Jaws; the movie that made everyone afraid to swim in the ocean.

#5 – “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.” (Gone With the Wind, 1939)

This may seem tame now, but back in its time this quote was extremely controversial.

#4 – “Here’s looking at you, kid.” (Casablanca, 1942)

An odd way to compliment the woman you love, but nonetheless a great quote.

#3 – “Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.” (The Wizard of Oz, 1939)

Toto and Kansas should have gone on tour together.

#2 – “You talkin’ to me?” (Taxi Driver, 1976)

Most people picture this quote being said to someone, but in the famous scene, De Niro talks to himself in a mirror.

#1 – “I am your father.” (Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, 1980)

One of the most mis-quoted lines of all time. Most people say, “Luke, I am your father”, but Darth Vader doesn’t say Luke. He says, “No, I am your father.”