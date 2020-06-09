Top Rank Boxing is ack with Shakur Stevenson vs. Felix Caraballo headlining promotion’s return to ESPN on Tuesday, June 9 at the MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The undefeated Stevenson (13-0, 7 KOs) enters the fight as a heavy favorite over Caraballo (13-1-2, 9 KOs) in their 10-round super featherweight scrap. Stevenson, who hails from Newark, New Jersey, is the 2016 Olympic silver medalist and reigning WBO featherweight champion.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring and return live boxing to ESPN,” Stevenson said, via Top Rank. “I was really disappointed when my fight got canceled in March, and I said then that I wanted to be one of the first fights back. I stayed in shape so when that call came, I was ready. The atmosphere might be different on June 9, but I’ve fought in unique situations all over the world before so it won’t affect me. Regardless of who’s in the building, you’ll see another great performance, and I’ll remind everyone why I’m the best young fighter in boxing.”

Caraballo enters the fight — which will be his first outside of Puerto Rico — on a five-fight winning streak.

Other bouts on the night include Jared Anderson vs. Johnnie Langston at heavyweight, Guido Vianello vs. Donald Haynesworth in another heavyweight scrap, Quatavious Cash vs. Calvin Metcalf at middleweight, and Robeisy Ramirez vs. Yeuri Andujar at featherweight. Ramirez is a two-time Olympic gold medalist from Cuba who defeated Stevenson in the 2016 gold medal match.

How can you tune in to tonight’s fights?

All of the information you need to catch the action can be seen below.

Shakur Stevenson vs Felix Caraballo: Viewing Information

Event: Top Rank Boxing: Stevenson vs. Caraballo

Date: Tuesday, June 9

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN

How To Live Stream Shakur Stevenson vs Felix Caraballo Online

Your best bet for watching Shakur Stevenson vs Felix Caraballo via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the event online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Shakur Stevenson vs Felix Caraballo On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s event on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the event on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the event for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.