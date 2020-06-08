Big Brother 22 Rumors: All-Stars 2 Cast in the Works

Big Brother fans were treated to some exciting rumors over the weekend. The CBS reality competition will be unable to start by its normal late-June premiere date, but the wait could be well worth it.

According to rumors that have been swirling about season 22, fans could finally be getting the long-awaited Big Brother: All-Stars 2.

The original Big Brother: All-Stars came back in season 10 back in 2006 with Mike “Boogie” Malin taking home the win. It was the first time in U.S. history that former houseguests returned to play the game.

But what could we expect in an All-Stars 2 season? A potentially shorter season, with houseguests being forced to quarantine for 14-days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From US Magazine:

While negotiations are ongoing, several former winners and notable alumni have been approached about returning for the 20th anniversary of the show, which is hosted by Julie Chen and premiered in July 2000. Because of the coronavirus, season 22 will look a little different as the season will likely start later than the usual June premiere date. According to insiders, players will also have to be sequestered longer than usual and will have to quarantine for 14 days before entering the game to ensure they are healthy.

If Big Brother: All-Stars 2 comes to fruition, it would follow up CBS’ star-studded all-winners cast for Survivor: Winners at War which wrapped up in May. It was the 40th season of Survivor. The cast featured 20 former contestants and a whopping $2 million prize with Tony Vlachos taking home the win. The cast featured 10 men and 10 women and had a majority of winners from season 22 and on — excluding season 26 winner John Cochran and season 30 winner Mike Holloway. Winners from early seasons who will made their return are season 3’s Ethan Zohn, two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twin, season 16’s Parvati Shallow, and married couple Boston Rob and Amber Mariano. The series was filmed between May 22 and June 29, 2019, in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji.

