LISTEN: Meek Mill ‘Otherside of America’ Audio & Lyrics

Meek Mill is back with a personal and emotional track titled “Otherside of America.” The new single kicks off by sampling a Donald Trump speech and ends with a clip from a Meek interview with CNN’s Michael Smerconish where he advocated for criminal justice reform.

“I always dreamed of being like on CNN and being able to like express myself and speak for the voice of young men of America,” Meek said in the interview.

“The first step, I would say, I grew up in American in a ruthless neighbourhood where we were not protected by police. We grew up in a ruthless environment, we grew up around murder. You see murder, you see seven people die in a week; I think you would carry a gun yourself”

As for the sampling of Trump, the Philadelphia rapper pulled from a rally where Trump addressed African Americans and said their schools are no good, they have no jobs, and “what the hell do you have to lose?” by voting for him as president.

The song reflects on the current political climate in the United States and the racial tensions that have been amplified by the death of George Floyd and recent protests.

You can check out the audio and lyrics for “Otherside of America” below.

Meek Mill – ‘Otherside of America’ Audio & Lyrics

Release Date: Friday, June 5

Run Time: 3 minutes 35 seconds

[Intro: Donald Trump & Meek Mill]

What do you have to lose?

You’re living poverty

Your schools are no good

You have no jobs

58% of your youth is unemployed

What the hell do you have to lose?

Reportin’ live from the other side of America

[Chorus]

Uh, we ain’ starvin’ for a thousand nights

Livin’ like we tryna die tonight

Glock .40 sound like dynamite

I was f*ckin’ up my cop money

Sellin’ soap like it’s China White

OG’s said you f*ckin’ the block up, I was mad, I was tryna fight

N*gga, we hungry

Momma at work, daddy, he dead, n*gga we lonely

Stomach growling like a, AMG going to bed, we hungry

Uzi on me, all my friends are dead, n*gga we lonely

Reporting live from the other side of America

[Outro: Meek Mill & Michael Smercornish]

I always dreamed of being like on CNN and being able to like express myself

And speak for the voice of young men of America

The first step, I would say, I grew up in American in a ruthless neighbourhood where we were not protected by police

We grew up in a ruthless environment, we grew up around murder

You see murder, you see 7 people die in a week, I think you would carry a gun yourself

Would you?

Erm, yeah, I probably would