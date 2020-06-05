LISTEN: Meek Mill ‘Otherside of America’ Audio & Lyrics

Meek Mill is back with a personal and emotional track titled “Otherside of America.” The new single kicks off by sampling a Donald Trump speech and ends with a clip from a Meek interview with CNN’s Michael Smerconish where he advocated for criminal justice reform.
“I always dreamed of being like on CNN and being able to like express myself and speak for the voice of young men of America,” Meek said in the interview.
“The first step, I would say, I grew up in American in a ruthless neighbourhood where we were not protected by police. We grew up in a ruthless environment, we grew up around murder. You see murder, you see seven people die in a week; I think you would carry a gun yourself”
As for the sampling of Trump, the Philadelphia rapper pulled from a rally where Trump addressed African Americans and said their schools are no good, they have no jobs, and “what the hell do you have to lose?” by voting for him as president.
The song reflects on the current political climate in the United States and the racial tensions that have been amplified by the death of George Floyd and recent protests.
You can check out the audio and lyrics for “Otherside of America” below.
Meek Mill – ‘Otherside of America’ Audio & Lyrics
Release Date: Friday, June 5
Run Time: 3 minutes 35 seconds
[Intro: Donald Trump & Meek Mill]
What do you have to lose?
You’re living poverty
Your schools are no good
You have no jobs
58% of your youth is unemployed
What the hell do you have to lose?
Reportin’ live from the other side of America
[Chorus]
Uh, we ain’ starvin’ for a thousand nights
Livin’ like we tryna die tonight
Glock .40 sound like dynamite
I was f*ckin’ up my cop money
Sellin’ soap like it’s China White
OG’s said you f*ckin’ the block up, I was mad, I was tryna fight
N*gga, we hungry
Momma at work, daddy, he dead, n*gga we lonely
Stomach growling like a, AMG going to bed, we hungry
Uzi on me, all my friends are dead, n*gga we lonely
Reporting live from the other side of America
[Outro: Meek Mill & Michael Smercornish]
I always dreamed of being like on CNN and being able to like express myself
And speak for the voice of young men of America
The first step, I would say, I grew up in American in a ruthless neighbourhood where we were not protected by police
We grew up in a ruthless environment, we grew up around murder
You see murder, you see 7 people die in a week, I think you would carry a gun yourself
Would you?
Erm, yeah, I probably would