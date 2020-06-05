’13 Reasons Why’ Season 4: Netflix Live Stream & Viewing Info

13 Reasons Why dropped its final season, season 4, on Netflix on Friday, June 5. The show will pick up with Winston seeking justice for Monty, who was killed in prison after being framed for the murder of Bryce in the season three finale.

There will be plenty to sort through as we approach the season finale.

As those behind the show were working on the second season, they had already known the show was going to be coming to an end in season 4.

“Somewhere in the midst of making season two, when it became clear that we might have the chance to make more seasons of this, I pretty quickly got to a place where it felt like a four-season story,” showrunner Brian Yorkey told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m always a little bit suspicious of high school shows that go beyond four seasons because high school is four years long.

“It felt like bringing these characters to their graduation and to scattering to their next things felt like the logical ending point. So for a long time, the idea has been, should we be so lucky to have the opportunity, we would do four seasons of this. So certainly going into breaking story for season four, we knew it was the end.”

So how can you tune in to the latest season?

You can check out all of the information you need about 13 Seasons Why, season 4 below.

’13 Reasons Why’ Season 4 Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Friday, June 5, 2020

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Synopsis: “Season four opens with a funeral – but who is dead in 13 Reasons Why? In the aftermath of season three’s finale, the new episodes will pick up with Winston (Deaken Bluman) seeking justice for Monty (Timothy Granaderos), who was killed in prison after being framed for Bryce’s murder,” via Radio Times.