Apple is Tracking iPhones Stolen By Looters During Protests

Apple is not here for all of the looting. During protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, there has been an increase of violence and looting — allegedly by outside perpetrators.

The looters have targeted several high-end stores during the looting, including tech stores like Apple.

Well, if the looters thought they were getting away free, not so fast my friends.

According to a report from the New York Post, Apple has been tracking the iPhones that were stolen. iPhones that were stolen during the looting have been locked and disabled. A message is also displayed that asks for the phone to be returned to the store it was taken from.

“Please return to Apple Walnut Street,” a message on one phone stolen from Philadelphia read. “This device has been disabled and is being tracked. Local authorities will be alerted.”

APPLE DISABLED THE PHONES THAT WERE LOOTED pic.twitter.com/9xp1HhOAeR — mJ (@disposablefilms) May 31, 2020

Looting has been taking place during the nationwide protests sparked against police brutality and calling for equality sparked by Floyd’s death.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has addressed the protests and voiced his support.

“I have heard from so many of you that you feel afraid — afraid in your communities, afraid in your daily lives, and, most cruelly of all, afraid in your own skin,” Cook said in a memo to employees.

“To our colleagues in the Black community — we see you. You matter, your lives matter, and you are valued here at Apple.”

Floyd was killed after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the back of his neck for nearly 8 minutes while Floyd pleaded for air. The ex-officer, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested for third-degree murder. The three other officers involved — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — have been fired by the Minneapolis Police Department and remain under investigation.