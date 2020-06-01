COED Girl Of The Day: Georgia Ellenwood, Wisconsin (PHOTOS)

It’s Monday, June 1, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Georgia Ellenwood, a University of Wisconsin alum.

During her time with the Badgers, Georgia was a standout track and field athlete. Along with representing Canada at the 2016 World Indoor Championships, she is an 8-time NCAA Division I All-American and the 2018 Big Ten Conference Field Athlete of the Year.

Georgia currently has a growing social media following of more than 335,000 followers on Instagram.

