Chiara de Blasio, the daughter of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, found herself behind bars over the weekend. Chiara was participating in the ongoing protests across the country about racial injustice and the death of George Floyd when she was arrested.

She was arrested for “unlawful assembly” but has since been released, according to Gloria Pazmino of Spectrum News NY1.

Chiara was arrested alongside approximately 100 other people during their demonstration.

“The First Daughter, Chiara de Blasio was arrested near the intersection of 12th Street and Broadway along with approximately 100 other people who were instructed to clear the roadway but refused,” Pazmino wrote.

A total of 345 arrests were made in New York City on Saturday.

The nationwide protests have continued to become more volatile with outside agitators, looters, and rioters lighting various buildings and police cars in their cities on fire.

Floyd was killed after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the back of his neck for nearly 8 minutes while Floyd pleaded for air. The ex-officer, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested for third-degree murder. The three other officers involved — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — have been fired by the Minneapolis Police Department and remain under investigation.