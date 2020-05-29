The war between Twitter and Donald Trump continues. During a wild night of protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota which saw a police department precinct building and others set on fire, the president took to Twitter to say he was sending the National Guard to help contain the madness.

However, Trump also shared some additional remarks that led to Twitter adding a warning label for “glorifying violence”. The social media company said the notice was added in “public interest.”

“This Tweet violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today,” Twitter said in a statement.

But what exactly did Donald Trump’s tweet say? The president said “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” in regards to the National Guard’s response.

“I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

On Friday morning, Trump again sounded off on Twitter regarding what he considers their “censorship” of conservative voices on the platform.

“Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party,” he wrote. “They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated!”

Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party. They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Earlier this week, Trump signed an executive order that targeted Twitter and other social media companies in an effort to prevent their regulations, so this pissing match is far from over.