Playstation 5 Reveal: Date & Must-See Details

Sony has finally announced they will showcase the games for the long-awaited and highly-anticipated Playstation 5 on June 4. The online event is scheduled to air on Twitch and Youtube at 1 P.M. PDT and is expected to last over an hour.

Join us Thursday, June 4 at 1:00pm Pacific time for a look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5: https://t.co/Yr8fafcOVd #PS5 pic.twitter.com/F0yBbDmOtC — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 29, 2020

The PlayStation Blog states that the event will reveal the new games playable on the PS5, which will launch this holiday season. Sony might not showcase every aspect of the console itself, which may be saved for events rumored to take place later this year.

“The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe,” writes Playstation President/CEO Jim Ryan. “Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware.”

While events like this would typically take place in an auditorium filled with people, everyone will share the experience of witnessing it from their computers thanks to the worldwide quarantine. Ryan says that Sony hopes to “give the community [a] little bit of a jolt” in the upcoming show.

As an avid gamer, I can’t wait to see what games they reveal, but I am hoping they’ll present the sequel to the amazing Spider-Man PS4. All in all, this event should give gamers around the world another thing to look forward to this year.