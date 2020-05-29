New York City to Begin Phase 1 of Reopening Plan on June 8

There is some good news for New York City, which became the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. On Friday, May 29, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the city is planning to begin Phase One of its reopening process on June 8.

During Phase One of the reopening plan, companies that will begin to reopen are “manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail operations, with non-essential shops opening for curbside pickup.”

Unfortunately, restaurants, live events, and movie theaters will remain closed.

“Remember that re-opening does not mean we’re going back to the way things work. It’s going to be different,” Cuomo said, via Variety. “It’s reopening to a new safer normal. People will be wearing masks and socially distanced. It’s just a new way of interacting, which is what we have to do.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also shared his excitement for the beginning of the reopening process.

“We are excited to get to the point of a restart for New York City,” de Blasio said. “When I talked to the people of New York City this morning, I told them the indicators were moving absolutely in the right direction, but that the key to getting to that definition of Phase I came from the collaboration between you and me and the state and the city to all get on the same page. We’re absolutely on the same page.”

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 100,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.