Juice WRLD is back with another posthumous track. On Friday, May 29, the late rapper’s team dropped the track “Tell Me U Luv Me” which features another star from the SoundCloud era, Trippie Redd.

The track was first played by Juice WRLD at a live performance shortly before his death before leaking earlier this year.

“Tell Me U Luv Me” is available to stream now on all major platforms.

Juice WRLD passed away at age 21 on Sunday, December 8, 2019, after suffering seizures at Chicago’s Midway Airport in the early hours of the morning. Juice WRLD was transported to the local hospital before ultimately being declared dead. Juice WRLD had arrived in Chicago after taking a private jet from Los Angeles.

According to the report, Juice had taken “several unknown pills” before landing in Chicago and suffering his seizures. Members of the rapper’s team reportedly revealed the information to law enforcement. There was also a bottle of codeine cough syrup that was found. It was later reported in an official autopsy that Juice had toxic levels of oxycodone and codeine in his system at the time of his death.

You can check out the new track below.

Juice WRLD – ‘Tell Me U Luv Me’ (feat. Trippie Redd) Audio & Lyrics

[Chorus: Trippie Redd]

Tell me you love me, tell me everything gon’ be okay

Tell me you love me, tell me you love me and you gon’ stay

Tell me you love me, tell me you love me, won’t go nowhere

Tell me you love me, tell me you love me

[Verse 1: Juice WRLD]

B*tch, I’m a druggie (B*tch I’m a druggie), so can you hide my drugs from me?

And when I get lonely (When I get lonely), can you be my company?

Drugs to the brain, swervin’ inside of a Benz truck

I cannot stay in my lane, um, yes, I got you in my brain, duh (Duh)

Um, you can’t hide, you can’t run (You can’t run), um, we’re forever in love (In love)

Um, if you leave there’d be torment, torment, torment, torment

Don’t run from me (Don’t run from me), you can’t have it any other way

It’s me or no one (Me or no one)

If you leave, I’ll take your life away like you were no one (You were no one)

So tell me you love me (Tell me you love me), tell me you love me

Tell me it’ll be okay (Tell me it’ll be okay, tell me it’ll be okay, tell me it’ll be okay, tell me it’ll be okay)

[Chorus: Trippie Redd]

Tell me you love me, tell me everything gon’ be okay

Tell me you love me, tell me you love me and you gon’ stay

Tell me you love me, tell me you love me, won’t go nowhere

Tell me you love me, tell me you love me

[Verse 2: Juice WRLD]

Heart on my sleeve, ball with it like a throwback

Mind in the clouds, I will never ever come back home

You fightin’ through a text, using all caps

F*ck this, screw that, you saying to see you back home

Well baby girl, I don’t want to do that

It’s true that you the only home I know

Without you, all it ever does is snow

My voice too deep for a average ho

Babe, welcome to my world, dark and confusin’

Get lost in it often, the same way I’m lost in you

And it’s often my mind that I’m losin’

See half of it stuck in a pill bottle, high and confused

Don’t even know what the fuck I be doin’

Pray everyday that I’m far from a nuisance

Tryna figure out how to live with the blueprints

To give you the heart out my chest ’cause I know that it’s true (I know that it’s true)

[Bridge: Juice WRLD]

I know that it’s true (I know that it’s true), I know that (I know that)

To give you the heart out my chest because I know that it’s true (I know that it’s true, I know that it’s true)

So tell me you love me (Tell me you love me), tell me you love me (Tell me you love me)

Tell me you love me (Tell me you love me, tell me you love me, tell me you love me)

[Chorus: Trippie Redd]

Tell me you love me, tell me everything gon’ be okay

Tell me you love me, tell me you love me and you gon’ stay

Tell me you love me, tell me you love me, won’t go nowhere

Tell me you love me, tell me you love me

Tell me you love me, tell me everything gon’ be okay

Tell me you love me, tell me you love me and you gon’ stay

Tell me you love me, tell me you love me, won’t go nowhere

Tell me you love me, tell me you love me