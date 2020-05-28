English Premier League to Restart Season in Mid-June

The English Premier League is set to return. According to multiple British media reports, the Premier League will be returning in mid-June after a 100-day layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, plans are for the top soccer league in the world to return on June 17.

Following the first game back, the Premier League will hold a full fixture list on the weekend of June 19-21.

Prior to coming to an agreement to return to play, the last match was Leicester’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa back on March 9. When the league returns, BBC reports the first two matches will be Manchester City vs. Arsenal and Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United. The Independent adds a match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United could be played on Friday, June 19.

Earlier this week, the clubs agreed to return to contact training with additional health and safety protocols in place. The league has been testing players and staff members and have only seen four positive tests out of more than 1,000 players tested.

