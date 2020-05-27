Mike Tyson vs Tyson Fury Has Reportedly Been Discussed

Mike Tyson vs. Tyson Fury… could it really happen? The 53-year-old Tyson has been campaigning for a comeback fight and has shared highlights on social media that prove to the world he still has the frightening punching power that made him the Baddest Man on the Planet.

There have been rumblings that Tyson could make the move to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship for a potential fight with mixed martial arts veteran Wanderlei Silva, while a trilogy fight with longtime rival Evander Holyfield has also been discussed.

But now, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said that he has been contacted about possibly entering the ring with Mike Tyson for an exhibition fight.

“I did get a phone call with a chance to fight Mike Tyson. I was like, Whaaat?!'” Fury told BT Sport. “I had a phone call saying, ‘Would you like to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition fight?’ I was like, ‘Hell yeah!’ But I don’t think anything’s materialized out of it to be honest. I think he’s definitely serious about doing some fights.”

While the idea of Tyson testing his skills against one of the best boxers in the world today like Fury does have some novelty and generate intrigue, we should be thankful that Fury isn’t seriously weighing the option and considering the fight.

Instead, the best option for Tyson would be to come back for a charity fight against someone closer to his age so we can get a better idea of just how smart it would be to toss him back into the ring. And luckily for us, it seems like that is what Tyson has in mind sooner rather than later.

“You’re not going to believe the names when the names come out,” Tyson said, via the New York Post. “Sometime this week, we’ll have the contract done.”