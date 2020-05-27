Is HBO Max Available on Roku TV?

It is officially launch day for HBO Max on Wednesday, May 27. The streaming service is set to launch with a wide range of original and classic programming as we gear up for the summer.

Included in its vast library from Day 1 will include shows like Friends; The Big Bang Theory; Doctor Who; Rick and Morty; The Boondocks; The Bachelor; Sesame Street; The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air; Batwoman, Nancy Drew, Doom Patrol; The O.C.; Pretty Little Liars; Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown; and so much more.

“Our number one goal is having extraordinary content for everyone in the family, and the HBO Max programming mix we are so excited to unveil on May 27th will bear that out,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer.

“Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none. I’m knocked out by the breadth and depth of our new offering, from the Max originals, our Warner Bros library and acquisition titles from around the world, and of course the entirety of HBO.”

HBO Max will be available to stream on Apple and Android systems, but it is not yet available to stream live on Roku TV.

A WarnerMedia spokesperson previously told Variety that the two companies are in negotiations to bring HBO Max to its platform.

“We are focused on entering into win-win distribution agreements with all new OTT services as part of their launch strategies,” a statement read. “While we don’t typically comment on specific deal terms or negotiations, the fact is that in this instance while we believe that HBO Max would benefit greatly from distribution on Roku at launch, we do not currently have an agreement in place.”

The service will launch with original series’ like Karma, the Adventure Time: Distant Lands BMO special, Search Party season 3, and season 2 of Doom Patrol, Esme & Roy and Summer Camp Island. There will also be classic films like Titanic, Veronica Mars, Magic Mike, Chicago, Cabaret, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, You’ve Got Mail, and When Harry Met Sally.

What new material will be coming your way just in time for the upcoming month?

Check out everything coming and going from HBO Max in May 2020.