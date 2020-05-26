Atlanta Students Test Positive For Coronavirus After Drive-in Graduation

While cities and states begin to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, it is important to continue following proper safety protocol and social distancing in order to avoid a second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

We were reminded of that over the weekend when a group of students at the Lovett School in Atlanta tested positive for the novel coronavirus after attending a drive-in graduation ceremony to celebrate members of the Class of 2020.

“We want to let you know that the school has been notified by several Class of 2020 families that their students have tested positive for COVID-19,” a letter to parents read, per People. “Unfortunately the infectious nature of the COVID-19 virus means that most communities will be touched at some point, and we recognize how hard separation and missed milestones have been on the emotional lives of our students.”

An exact number of positive tests has not been disclosed.

