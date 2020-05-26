Amy Cooper, ‘Central Park Karen’, Fired From Job After Viral Racist Video

Amy Cooper, who was dubbed “Central Park Karen” after a viral video on social media, is dealing with the consequences of her actions. Cooper was filmed in Central Park going on a racist tirade after being asked to put her dog on a leash as the rules require.

Cooper’s former job caught wind of the video and it ultimately cost her a job.

“Following our internal review of the incident in Central Park yesterday, we have made the decision to terminate the employee involved, effective immediately. We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton,” the company said in a statement on social media.

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

“I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life,” Cooper can be heard saying. “There is an African American man. I am in Central Park. He is recording me and threatening myself and my dog. I’m being threatened by a man in the Ramble, please send the cops immediately.”

The man Cooper was berating, Christian Cooper, was in the park bird-watching at the time of the confrontation.

No arrests were made.

As for Cooper’s actions, let this be a reminder that common courtesy will go a long way. Wouldn’t you rather put your dog on a leash than lose your job?

