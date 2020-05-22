Riding on the success of The Last Dance, ESPN is returning on Memorial Day Weekend with the premiere of the two-part Lance Armstrong documentary, LANCE. The documentary will premiere on Sunday, May 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

It will come to a conclusion the following weekend on Sunday, May 31 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Each episode will be two-hours long.

Throughout the documentary, we will get to dive into the rise and fall of the superstar cyclist who overcame testicular cancer on his way to becoming a global phenomenon with seven consecutive Tour de France wins. Of course, his legacy would later be tainted after he was involved in one of the biggest doping scandals in sports history. And as it turns out, Armstrong isn’t a fan of the documentary so we could get a raw, honest look at what went on throughout his career.

“We went toe to toe on a couple of issues in the film, and I haven’t talked to him since about December,” director Marina Zenovich told USA TODAY. “I don’t want to go into details, but I was very clear with him that I was going to make the film that needed to be made. And I did. I think he’s processing that.”

When will the episodes be airing?

You can check out the final trailer for LANCE and the full TV schedule below.

ESPN Lance Armstrong Documentary: ‘LANCE’ TV Schedule & Trailer

Part 1: Sun., May 24, 9m ET on ESPN

Part 2: Sun., May 31, 9pm ET on ESPN

Director: Marina Zenovich

Synopsis: “From acclaimed director Marina Zenovich, LANCE is a fascinating, revealing, comprehensive, chronicle of one of the most inspirational – and then infamous – athletes of all time. Based around extensive interviews and conversations with Lance Armstrong, the two-part, four-hour film tells the story of the cyclist’s rise out of Texas as a young superstar cyclist; his harrowing battle with testicular cancer; his recovery and emergence as a global icon with his seven consecutive Tour de France titles; and then his massive fall after he was exposed in one of the largest doping scandals in history.

“Armstrong, along with a collection of family, teammates, friends, rivals, and journalists, all reflect on his story, creating a fascinating character study, capturing a unique chapter of sports history, and insisting the audience make its own interpretations about the many different sides of a complex saga.”