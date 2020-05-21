University of Wyoming Set to Allow Student-Athletes Back on Campus

The University of Wyoming is going to be a trailblazer in the college sports world amid the coronavirus pandemic. This week, the university announced that it would become the first college to allow student-athletes back to return to campus.

The student-athletes will be able to return as early as June 1.

When the student-athletes — which will be football and men’s and women’s basketball players — arrive on campus, they will be required to quarantine for 14-days.

“Our first priority is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, our campus community and the surrounding area,” Wyoming’s Director of Athletics Tom Burman said, via Wyoming News Now. “We have done a deep dive into all of the options available, including quarantining and testing, and we feel good about our plan going forward. With quarantining and testing we believe there will be limited risk to our community, campus, staff and student-athletes.”

The news comes shortly after the NCAA announced that it will allow voluntary athletic activities beginning on June 1.

With Wyoming becoming the first, it will be interesting to see how many universities follow and how quickly they decide to take action.

