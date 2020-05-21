ESPN Tabs Tom Brady For Next ‘Last Dance’ Style Docuseries

ESPN is looking to continue building off of the wildly popular and successful docuseries The Last Dance which focused on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. To follow up the project, the Worldwide Leader in Sports has now chosen Tom Brady to be the focus of its next multi-episode series.

The series will run nine episodes and will be produced by Gotham Chopra’s Religion of Sports and Brady’s 199 Productions, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the reports, the docuseries will be titled Man in the Arena and is set to premiere in 2021.

“Nine Super Bowl appearances over the course of 20 years is an achievement on an unmatched level. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Tom Brady as he reflects on each of those nine, season-long journeys and the pivotal moments that defined them,” said Connor Schell, executive vp content at ESPN. “Gotham Chopra is a highly skilled filmmaker who I am confident will bring to life this story of an icon in a new and revealing way.”

Man in the Arena will provide first-hand accounts of Brady’s nine Super Bowl appearances during his two decades with the New England Patriots.

“I’m excited to have my company 199 Productions be in business with ESPN and Disney along with our Religion of Sports partners to launch this new series that gives an inside look into the championship moments I’ve been blessed to experience,” Brady said.

“Through the series, we’re defining the key moments and challenges that were seemingly insurmountable, but through hard work and perseverance, became career-defining triumphs, in both victory and defeat. This compelling and powerful show will entertain, inspire and have you on the edge of your seat. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”

The Last Dance averaged 5.65 million same-day viewers throughout its 10-episode run and was the network’s most-watched docuseries ever, so ESPN will be looking to replicate that success.

And with Brady set to enter the next chapter of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there could be more interest than ever in the story of his time in New England.