The University of North Carolina system is reportedly planning to reopen its campus and return to in-person classes this fall, according to a local news outlet. UNC System Interim President Bill Roper revealed the news while in a meeting with the Board of Governors.

While exact details and safety measures have not been revealed, Roper expressed positivity and said a full plan to reopen will come by the end of the month.

“We are optimistic, leaning in and expecting our students faculty and staff to return to classrooms, labs and libraries this fall,” Roper told the UNC Board of Governors, per the report. “…We will be ready for any set of circumstances that may prevail.”

The news comes at a time where there is growing optimism that college sports will return in the fall and more and more states continue to slowly reopen.

