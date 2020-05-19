The Michael Jordan flu game performance has plenty of questions surrounding it. While it was dubbed the “flu game,” there are conspiracies that it may have been food poisoning or a good old fashioned hangover.

Jordan believes he may have been poisoned and states he was the only person in the hotel room that ate the pizza.

While that hasn’t been questioned, Craig Fite, an assistant manager at a Park City Pizza Hut when the pizza was ordered, says that there are a few inconsistencies and holes in the story.

“I’m 100 percent certain it wasn’t food poisoning,” Fite told 1280 The Zone in Utah. “Or, it wasn’t that pizza. The crap story the guy said, that there was five people, there was two of us — and I didn’t even have that many people working at the time at the store — but there was two of us.”

So let the questions surrounding the legendary performance continue.

What we do know, however, is that the one rumor regarding the pizza has still not received the attention it deserves. According to Director Jason Hehir, Jordan spit on the pizza to make sure no one else would grab a slice — something he has been rumored to do with food on multiple occasions.