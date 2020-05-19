Cincinnati Bengals to Reopen Offices at Stadium on Wednesday

As states begin to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, professional sports teams and leagues are also starting to get back to work. This week, the National Football League announced 22 of its 32 franchises would be able to reopen facilities at their stadiums and the Cincinnati Bengals are among those who will take advantage of the opportunity.

According to Ben Baby of ESPN.com, the Bengals will reopen their offices at Paul Brown Stadium beginning on Wednesday, May 19.

“Today is the first day NFL teams can reopen facilities in limited capacities. Bengals will open Paul Brown Stadium tomorrow in accordance to NFL and state of Ohio regulations,” he wrote on Twitter.

Pro Football Talk added that means “no more than 50 percent of a team’s staff (not to exceed 75 total employees) are allowed. That doesn’t include coaches or players, with the exception of those getting medical treatment.”

Today is the first day NFL teams can reopen facilities in limited capacities. Bengals will open Paul Brown Stadium tomorrow in accordance to NFL and state of Ohio regulations. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) May 19, 2020

