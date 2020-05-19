Belmont Stakes Scheduled For June 20 Without Fans

The Belmont Stakes will take place on June 20, according to an announcement from the New York Racing Association on Tuesday, May 19. It will mark the 152nd running of The Third Jewel of the Triple Crown at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

However, because of the schedule shuffling due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Belmont Stakes will be the first race of the Triple Crown for the first time ever.

The Kentucky Derby has been moved from May 2 to September 5, while the Preakness was bumped from May 16 to October 3.

“The Belmont Stakes is a New York institution that will provide world-class entertainment for sports fans during these challenging times,” NYRA president & CEO Dave O’Rourke said in a statement. “While this will certainly be a unique running of this historic race, we are grateful to be able to hold the Belmont Stakes in 2020.”

It will be a unique experience, but we can all be thankful that sports are slowly starting to return.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including The Masters, NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS have temporarily suspended their seasons.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 90,600 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.