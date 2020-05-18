Justin Roiland Net Worth 2020: How Much is Justin Worth?

Justin Roiland has become well known for co-creating Adult Swim’s ever-popular animated series, Rick and Morty, as well as voicing its titular characters. Receiving numerous awards for his work on the show, Roiland has arguably become one of the most famous figures in adult animation.

Justin Roiland’s Net Worth as of 2020: $5 Million

More recently, he co-created a new animated-sitcom on Hulu, Solar Opposites, of which he also voices its lead alien protagonist, Korvo.

Early Life

Roiland was born Mark Justin Roiland on February 21, 1980, in Stockton, California. He grew up in Manteca, California, with his parents Mark and Rebecca, and his sister, Amy. As a child, Roiland enjoyed watching The Ren and Stimpy Show. Roiland studied at Sierra High School until he transferred to Manteca High School. He studied there for the rest of his senior year and graduated in 1998. He later studied at Modesto Junior College in Modesto, California.

2004-2010

Roiland moved to Houston, Texas in 2004 and became part of Channel 101, where he created and starred in numerous short films, such as 2 Girls One Cup: The Show and House of Cosbys. He also appeared in the web series Yacht Rock, the VH1 television show Acceptable TV and The Sarah Silverman Show on Comedy Central.

In 2007, Roiland founded Justin Roiland’s Solo Vanity Card Productions!, the animation studio best known for producing Rick and Morty.

2010-Present

Later his career, Roiland voice acted in numerous roles for animated shows like Fish Hooks, Adventure Time, and Gravity Falls. Roiland claimed in 2014 that Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward was a significant influence in his career.

From 2010 to 2016, Roiland co-hosted the Grandma’s Virginity Podcast with Rick and Morty writer, Ryan Ridley, and Steven Universe producer, Jack Buscarino.

Roiland eventually collaborated with Dan Harmon, whom he previous worked with at Channel 101, in creating Rick and Morty, with the two of them serving as co-writers and executive producers. Roiland based his show on a previous animated short he created in 2006, The Real Animated Features of Doc and Mharti. While voicing both of the show’s protagonists, Roiland voices several other beloved characters on the show.

Since its inception in 2013, Rick and Morty remained a popular show for critics and audiences alike. In 2018, the show won Roiland an Annie Award a Critics’ Choice Television, both for Best Animated Series. Roiland also won a Primetime Emmy for the much-beloved episode, “Pickle Rick.” The show’s fourth season released in November 2019, adding up to the 70 new episodes picked up by Adult Swim.

Along with making TV shows, Roiland career’s extends to creating video games. In 2016, Roiland launched virtual Reality Studio Squanchtendo, which was later renamed Squanch Games. The company released Accounting, with Roiland serving as a director, writer and voice actor.

Roiland has arguably become extremely popular through his astounding work in animation, and there seems to be no sign of him slowing down. According to Hulu, Solar Opposites has been Number 1 most-watched since it debuted in May 2020, and to much critical acclaim. The streaming service has already ordered the show for a second season.