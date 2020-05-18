ESPN To Air ‘Game 6: The Movie’ To Conclude ‘Last Dance’ Run

ESPN is celebrating the success of The Last Dance documentary with a special cinematic production of the iconic 1998 NBA Finals on Wednesday, May 20, at 9 p.m. ET titled Game 6: The Movie.

The production will include never-before-seen game footage of the series between Michael Jordan‘s Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz along with commentary from Bob Costas, Isiah Thomas, Doug Collins, Ahmad Rashad and Jim Gray.

“Rarely, if ever, do you have the opportunity to showcase one of the most storied games in NBA history in an innovative, new presentation that includes never-before-seen material that takes fans further inside the action. Game 6: The Movie is an exciting, creative way to deliver even more enjoyment to basketball fans after reliving the journey of the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls in The Last Dance. This material, which was captured on film, has existed in the NBA archives for 22 years and we are very grateful to our colleagues at NBA Entertainment and Winik Media for this incredible opportunity,” Connor Schell, ESPN Executive Vice President, Content said in a statement.

The broadcast will follow a re-airing of the final two episodes of the 10-part documentary.

“It’s not often sports fans get the chance to view an entire game in a truly cinematic form. Viewers will now have that opportunity,” Gregg Winik, Winik Media CEO & Executive Producer added.

“The film footage paired with the original telecast commentary creates a unique multi-media experience the likes of which have never been seen before. Now that the world intimately knows The Last Dance cast of characters, Game 6: The Movie is the perfect epilogue.”

Game 6 concluded with a legendary game-winning shot by Jordan which won the Bulls their sixth NBA championship in eight seasons before the team was ultimately broken up.