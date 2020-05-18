Dennis Rodman Had Hilarious Requests For ‘Last Dance’ Interviews

ESPN struck gold with its 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, The Last Dance. While Jordan was the focus of the series, Dennis Rodman also proved to bring quality entertainment as he has been known to do.

Rodman was the subject of multiple entertaining stories, but he didn’t really open up during his one-on-one interviews.

As it turns out, he almost didn’t sit down for the interviews at all. When he finally did agree to share his thoughts, he had some unique requests. The Last Dance director Jason Hehir shared the difficulties production had to go through in order to get Rodman to talk.

Initially, he was only going to give the crew 10 minutes.

“He’s like, ‘Ten hours (for this documentary), huh?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, I’ll give you 10 minutes,’” Hehir said during an appearance on ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby, as transcribed by The Spun. “Every page of questions I have (for him to answer) is an hour. I have 11 pages for this guy and he’s saying 10 minutes.

“So he sits down. I’m just kind of shooting the s–t with him, and he says, ‘I need a tuna sub from Subway and some chamomile tea.’ It was like (Dave) Chappelle sending the guys for a sugar cookie in Queens. Unless you pass this test, you cannot do this interview. So we got him the tuna sub, we got him the chamomile tea, and he sat down for three hours. But that is a difficult guy to interview.”

Dennis Rodman = feral cat?#TheLastDance director @jasonmhehir describes what it is like to interview Dennis Rodman 😂 pic.twitter.com/UKhuRctgks — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 27, 2020

If you missed out on the documentary, you will have the opportunity to tune in later this summer when it officially arrives on Netflix.