Cincinnati Football: Urban Meyer’s Son Walking On as WR

The Cincinnati football program is adding to its roster with a recognizable name. On Thursday, May 14, it was announced that Nate Meyer, the son of former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer, is set to walk-on as a wide receiver.

Meyer, who was already a member of the University of Cincinnati baseball team, will be joining the Bearcats as a junior.

“He loved football and became enamored with it in high school, went to a very good program and had a very good experience,” Urban Meyer said to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. “As a young kid, he wasn’t really interested in football at all. My daughters were more into the football scene than he was, but then he really got enamored with it. He started training with the team, and that’s when he fell in love with the locker room, the people, the intensity, the weight training.

“Yes, it’s hard work. Yes, you’re in the public eye, but you know what … it’s also been incredible, and you’re doing what you love to do. We’ve always challenged our kids to not let money drive you. Let your passion drive you, and he’s very passionate about it.”

After his playing career is over, Nate Meyer hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps by joining the coaching profession.

While a member of the Cincinnati football program, Nate Meyer will also be around a familiar face. The program’s head coach, Luke Fickell, was the Ohio State co-defensive coordinator under Urban Meyer before taking over as interim coach.