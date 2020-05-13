Lil Uzi Vert Net Worth 2020: How Much Is Lil Uzi Worth?

Symere Woods, better known as Lil Uzi Vert, is one of the most popular and influential rappers of 2020. With four mixtapes, three studio albums, and an award-winning breakout single “XO Tour Llif3”, Uzi has innovated the hip-hop game.

Lil Uzi Vert Net Worth as of 2020: $17 million

With the surprise releases of his two albums Eternal Atake and Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2, Uzi’s net worth stands at an impressive $17 million.

Early Life

Symere Woods was born on July 31, 1994. He listened to hip-hop artists like Mike Jones and the Ying Yang Twins as a small child. By the age of 13, Woods had moved on to rock artists such as Marilyn Manson and My Chemical Romance. These influences would push Woods to pursue a career in music and shape what was to become Lil Uzi Vert’s style. He first started rapping in high school with his friends before soon dropping out. After quitting his job at a grocery store and being kicked out of the house by his mom, Woods decided he would take the rap profession seriously.

2010-2016

Woods started his rap career in 2010 by associating with a group called Steaktown. His first rap name was Vert, referring to a vertical jump. He changed the name to Lil Uzi Vert because his flow was often described as being fast like a machine gun. Uzi released his first project in 2014 with an EP titled Purple Thoughtz Vol. 1. The single “White Shit” dropped with this EP and later went viral in 2017. Uzi debuted his first mixtape The Real Uzi on August 5, 2014, and it caught the attention of Atlantic Records.

Now signed under Atlantic Records, Lil Uzi began to rise in popularity. His second mixtape Luv Is Rage dropped on October 20, 2015. It received critical acclaim and featured verses from famous rappers such as Wiz Khalifa and Young Thug. His next mixtape, Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World, was released April 15, 2016 and was certified gold for staying on the billboard charts for 55 weeks. The lead single “Money Talks” went double-platinum after Uzi appeared on XXL’s 2016 Freshmen list. His feature on the Migos track “Bad and Boujee” dropped in 2016 and landed him his first affiliated number-one single. At this point, it was clear that Lil Uzi Vert was a rising star.

2017-Present

Lil Uzi Vert’s popularity would only increase in the years to come. On April 4, 2017, Uzi dropped his hit single “XO Tour Lif3”. This single, along with the EP Luv Is Rage 1.5, defined his distinct lyrical style. He fully embraced his emo and anime-loving sides, rapping about heartbreak as well as hentai. After a series of tedious delays, Uzi released his first album Luv Is Rage 2 on August 25, 2017. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard albums chart and was certified platinum. The album was highly praised, but it would not be the last time Uzi delayed a project.

In January 2018, Uzi announced that a new album titled Eternal Atake would be releasing soon. Fans were hyped, but they had no idea that the project would be delayed until 2020. “Fustal Shuffle 2020”, “That Way” and “Sanguine Paradise” were singles Uzi dropped before Eternal Atake came out. The album finally dropped as a surprise release on March 6, 2020. The album was a hit, but Uzi wasn’t done yet. On March 12, Uzi released a deluxe version of Eternal Atake along with a brand-new album Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World 2, which was a sequel to his 2016 mixtape. All of these releases were hugely successful, and Eternal Atake hit the largest album streaming count since 2018 with 400 million streams. These new albums were not as critically acclaimed as his past projects, but it was clear that Uzi had become one of the leading voices in hip-hop.

Future

EA and my New Album that’s coming soon 💿 https://t.co/zYRiLIKpkh — BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) May 10, 2020

Two days ago on Twitter, Uzi teased another new album dropping soon. Some fans are excited, but others think that Uzi should put a stop to these rapid-fire releases and put more time into a project. However, with so many past projects being delayed, this new album may not see the light of day for a while.

With so many successful singles, mixtapes and albums, it’s no wonder why Lil Uzi Vert is a modern rap icon. He rose to fame with his unique flow, quirky lyrics and careful selection of instrumentals. Lil Uzi Vert is here to stay for a long time.