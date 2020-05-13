While we search for new forms of entertainment in our lives during the coronavirus pandemic, Impractical Jokers is set to return with a special six-episode miniseries titled Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party.

The series will reunite the members of the comedy troupe, known as The Tenderloins — Joe Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano — as they show what their lives have been like since social distancing and lockdown measures took over New York City.

Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party will premiere on May 21.

“The ‘Impractical Jokers’ franchise continues to defy all expectations and we have the opportunity to deliver some much-needed levity for fans right now,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager of TBS, TNT, and truTV. “This new iteration comes at the perfect time for families looking for content to watch together at home.”

In February, the Impractical Jokers franchise continued to expand with the release of Impractical Jokers: The Movie. The new miniseries will air new episodes each and every Thursday night with the crew discussing the latest happenings in their lives during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“While all of us are social distancing, we wanted to find a fun way to lighten spirits and bring some laughter from our homes directly to our fans’ living rooms,” said The Tenderloins. “Although this isn’t our usual format, this new show is a unique and intimate way to entertain our fans and further our relationship with those who have come to know us across eight seasons of “Impractical Jokers.’”

Hopefully the venture will provide some much-needed entertainment and laughter as we all wait to see what happens next with people across the country anxiously waiting for life to return to normal.