‘Tiger King’ Filmmakers Working on New Siegfried & Roy Project

Following the wild success of the Netflix hit Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, the series’ filmmakers are working on their next project. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the new project would focus on the famous duo Siegfried and Roy — Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn.

Tiger King was directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin.

The news comes a few days after the passing of Roy Horn, who died of complications from coronavirus at the age of 75.

The two men ran their Las Vegas show from 1990 until 2003 at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. One of the focuses of the new project would be the 2003 mauling of Horn, who was attacked by one of the white tigers involved in the show. The attack ultimately ended their show with Horn being partially paralyzed and suffering a stroke.

It took nearly three years for Horn to fully recover from the attack.

From the report:

Dr. James Liu, a wildlife veterinarian and field biologist who is the associate director of the Turtle Conservancy, contacted The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, requesting contact information for Chris Lawrence, a former tiger handler for Siegfried & Roy’s Las Vegas show. Lawrence received national media attention in March 2019 when he was profiled in THR about his 15-year battle with PTSD following the infamous attack, which left Roy Horn permanently injured. (The handler, who was onstage during the mauling, disputed what he termed the pair’s “romanticized” narrative of what had occurred, detailing a mix of Horn’s own operational failures and errors as the culprit.)

We previously learned that another series based off of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is in the works with Nicolas Cage set to star as the one and only Joe Exotic.

Tiger King is currently streaming on Netflix and if you haven’t seen it yet now is the time to see what everyone is talking about. And what else are you going to due during the coronavirus lockdown?