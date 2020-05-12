Tekashi 6ix9ine’s $200,000 Declined By No Kid Hungry

Tekashi 6ix9ine came back in a big way this month. The controversial Brooklyn rapper released his first new single, “GOOBA”, since being released from prison over coronavirus concerns and also shared a music video for the project while on house arrest.

After releasing his single, 6ix9ine went to Instagram Live to discuss snitching on the Nine Trey Bloods and his return to the throne as the “King of New York.”

On his live stream, more than 2 million users tuned in which set a new record for the social media platform.

With his immediate success out of the gate, 6ix9ine reportedly raked in $2 million dollars for the track’s success and he immediately looked to donate $200,000 of that money to charity. 6ix9ine announced he would donate to the charity No Kid Hungry, an organization that aims to fight childhood hunger.

“During this pandemic I understand we have nurses and frontline Hero’s who risk there life daily to save others. But NEVER forget the children & families who depend on OUR PUBLIC schools for daily meals and nutritions to keep our future leaders growing to their best potential,” 6ix9ine wrote on Instagram. “To every influencer out there REMEMBER if you are blessed GOD gave you that blessing not just for YOU but also TO HELP OTHERS 🙌🏼 GOD FIRST.”

Despite the generous offer, 6ix9ine’s donation will not be accepted.

In a statement issued to Complex, No Kid Hungry’s director of strategic communications Laura Washburn said that the organization will not accept the donation because their values due not line up with those of Tekashi 6ix9ine or his public image.

“We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation,” Washburn said. “As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.”

Hey, it’s the thought that counts.

As for 6ix9ine’s next move, he continues to return to his trolling ways on social media and is showing no signs of stepping down anytime soon.