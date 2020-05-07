WATCH: UFC 249 Fighters Receive Coronavirus Tests (VIDEO)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to action this weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic with UFC 249 live on pay-per-view. The event is set to take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida with no fans in attendance.

In addition to holding the closed-doors event, the promotion is taking extra safety measures when it comes to the participants.

As fighters began arriving for this weekend’s event, swab tests were performed to see if any of the fighters tested positive for COVID-19. In today’s day and age, it took little time before fighters took to social media to show the tests being performed.

And let’s just say: it does not look pleasant.

Here are a few examples of the tests being performed:

Fight week welcome wagon! Covid 19/coronavirus testing & antibody blood test… I think I enjoyed Algebra tests more lol 🩸😅 #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/aLizhDbosW — Carla Esparza (@CarlaEsparza1) May 6, 2020

Even MMA reporter John Morgan received a test after arriving to cover the event.

Not going to lie – I did not particularly enjoy this experience, but the test isn't nearly as bad as I was making it out to be in my mind. Thank you to @AdamHillLVRJ for filming from a safe distance. #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/nkTvwX8oQN — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) May 6, 2020

Morgan also outlined some of the other precautions the UFC is taking during fight week at the host hotel.

“At the start of each day here at #UFC249, everyone in the hotel must check in with UFC staff to get a temperature check and answer a few health-related questions. You’re then given a new wristband each day that allows you to remain on the property,” he wrote on Twitter.

UFC 249 is set to take place on Saturday, May 10. In the main event, Tony Ferguson squares off against Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship. In the co-main event of the night, bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo defends his title against former champion Dominick Cruz. The event also features Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar, and Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro.

Additional information on this weekend’s pay-per-view can be seen below.

UFC 249 Fight Card

Main Card (Pay-per-view, 10:00 pm ET)

Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje (interim lightweight championship)

Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz (bantamweight championship)

Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs Calvan Kattar

Greg Hardy vs Yorgan De Castro

Prelims (ESPN, ESPN+, 8:00 pm ET)

Donald Cerrone vs Anthony Pettis

Aleksei Oleinik vs Fabricio Werdum

Carla Espara vs Michelle Waterson

Uriah Hall vs Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 pm ET)

Vicente Luque vs Niko Price

Bryce Mitchell vs Charles Rosa

Ryan Spann vs Sam Alvey

UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje

Date: Saturday, May 9

Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view