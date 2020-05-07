Conor McGregor Wants To Fight on ‘UFC Fight Island’ In June

Conor McGregor is itching for a fight. After last appearing in the main event of UFC 246 in January, McGregor is reportedly asking UFC President Dana White for a fight this summer.

According to White, McGregor has been asking to fight in mid- or late-June on the promotion’s highly-anticipated “Fight Island.”

“(Conor) is asking me what date could I fight on fight island and would there be fans. Conor is asking me. Conor wants to fight,” White said in a recent interview with Barstool Sports, as transcribed by MMAWeekly.

White added that there is no specific opponent being discussed for the former two-division champ.

“No (not Jorge Masvidal), we’re not talking about a specific opponent, but he wants to fight,” White noted. “It sounds like he wants to fight in June and he’s asking if there would be fans there. There would not be fans and the fight would either be mid-June or end of June. But Conor wants to fight.”

White has previously said the UFC’s Fight Island would be open next month and that the infrastructure is being put into place, so perhaps we could see “Notorious” return to action sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, the UFC returns to action on Saturday, May 10 with UFC 249. The pay-per-view event is headlined by an interim lightweight championship bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, Henry Cejudo puts his bantamweight title on the line against former 135-pound king Dominick Cruz.