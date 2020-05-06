UFC 249 Embedded Videos: Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns this weekend with UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Florida live on pay-per-view. It marks the promotion’s return to business after being forced to cancel shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the main event, Tony Ferguson squares off against Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship. In the co-main event of the night, bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo defends his title against former champion Dominick Cruz. The event also features Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar, and Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, the UFC uploaded its behind-the-scenes YouTube series “UFC Embedded” to give you an up-close look at what the fighters go through on fight week as they make their final preparations for Saturday night.

How can you tune in to see how fighters are training leading up to fight week?

Below is all of the information you will need leading up to the fight, including every episode of UFC 249 Embedded.

UFC 249 Embedded: Episode 1

In Las Vegas, Francis Ngannou continues his extended training camp; UFC President Dana White does interviews. Headliner Justin Gaethje truncates his preparation, and opponent Tony Ferguson arrives in Florida for a unique fight week.

UFC 249 Fight Card

Main Card (Pay-per-view, 10:00 pm ET)

Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje (interim lightweight championship)

Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz (bantamweight championship)

Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs Calvan Kattar

Greg Hardy vs Yorgan De Castro

Prelims (ESPN, ESPN+, 8:00 pm ET)

Donald Cerrone vs Anthony Pettis

Aleksei Oleinik vs Fabricio Werdum

Carla Espara vs Michelle Waterson

Uriah Hall vs Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 pm ET)

Vicente Luque vs Niko Price

Bryce Mitchell vs Charles Rosa

Ryan Spann vs Sam Alvey

UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje

Date: Saturday, May 9

Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view