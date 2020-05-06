ESPN Moves Up Release Date For 3 New Documentaries

ESPN is loving the success of the Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance, so now we are all going to benefit. According to a recent announcement, ESPN is moving up the release date for three documentaries in the coming weeks, according to Deadline.

The documentaries will be focused on Lance Armstrong, martial arts legend Bruce Lee, and the Mark McGwire/Sammy Sosa home run chase.

“It’s a great feeling to bring three more epic documentary projects to sports fans who so need it right now,” Executive Producer and Vice President of Films and Original Content, Libby Geist, said. “Moving up these films is no easy task, but it’s absolutely worth the effort to get them on the air for audiences to experience together. It’s a mix of fascinating topics, compelling characters and some of the absolute best storytelling our team has cranked out. The whole ESPN Films team is working hard to entertain fans while we wait for live sports to return and give them a distraction while we go through these hard times.”

The Armstrong documentary, simply named Lance, will be a two-part docuseries that airs on May 24 and May 31. The Bruce Lee documentary, Be Water, will air on June 7.

The final documentary, Long Gone Summer, will air on June 14.

All of the documentaries will be airing at 9:00 p.m. ET. After the documentaries air, they will be added to the 30 for 30 library and will be available to stream on ESPN+.

This is exactly the kind of content we need while we all wait for the sports world to get back to normal.