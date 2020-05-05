Wendy’s Is Running Out of Burgers During the Coronavirus Pandemic

If you are a fan of Wendy’s, you may struggle to get your hands on a burger during the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, Wendy’s locations have been running out of burgers and removing them from the menu due to a beef shortage in the United States.

“Some of our menu items may be in short supply from time to time at some restaurants in this current environment,” Wendy’s said in a statement, according to Restaurant Business.

“We expect this to be temporary, and we’re working diligently to minimize the impact to our customers and restaurants.”

