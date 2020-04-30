LeBron James Denies Report That NBA Execs Want to Cancel Season

The future of the NBA season remains up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league suspended its regular season in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak and now reports are indicating that play this year may not resume.

A report from CNBC surfaced claiming that NBA executives and agents want to cancel the remainder of the season.

However, if you listen to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, that is “not true.”

LeBron says that the people he is talking to hope that the NBA season can resume as soon as it is deemed safe to play.

“Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That’s absolutely not true. Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything,” James wrote on Twitter.

The league closed all team facilities and has not played a game since March 11.

