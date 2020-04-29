Irrfan Khan, a Bollywood icon, passed away at age 53 after a battle with a rare form of cancer. Khan’s death was confirmed in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, April 29.

Khan revealed in 2018 that he was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumor.

The actor had been admitted to the ICU earlier in the week due to a colon infection. Khan, whose mother passed away last week, is survived by his wife and two children.

“It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away,” read a statement from Khan’s PR agency, Hardly Anonymous Communications. “Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.”

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi commented on Khan’s death, describing it as “a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace,” according to The Guardian.

Khan was most widely known for his roles in Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi.

Priyanka Chopra, who starred with Khan in the comedy 7 Khoon Maaf (Seven Sins Forgiven) paid tribute to the late-actor on Twitter: “The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family.”

Our deepest condolences go out to Khan’s family and friends during this difficult time.

