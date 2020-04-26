The highly-anticipated ESPN Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance, made its debut one week ago and now the show will go on. On Sunday, April 26, Episodes 3 and 4 of the 10-part docuseries will air, with the remaining episodes dropping every following Sunday night.

One day after each episode airs on ESPN, it will be available on the WatchESPN app, ESPN+, and Netflix (outside of the United States).

The docuseries was initially scheduled to premiere this summer, but due to a lack of sports during the coronavirus pandemic, the Worldwide Leader decided to bump up its premiere date for fans in desperate need of fresh content.

“As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still looking to the sports world to escape and enjoy a collective experience. We’ve heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series, and we’re happy to announce that we’ve been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that,” a statement from ESPN read.

“This project celebrates one of the greatest players and dynasties ever, and we hope it can serve as a unifying entertainment experience to fill the role that sports often play in our lives, telling a story that will captivate everyone, not just sports fans.”

All of the information you need to tune in to Episodes 3 and 4 of The Last Dance can be seen below.

‘The Last Dance’ Details: Time, Channel & Live Stream

Event: The Last Dance, Episodes 3 & 4

Date: Sunday, April 26

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Channel: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

How To Live Stream ‘The Last Dance’ Online

You can live stream the TV premiere of The Last Dance online with on WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

You can also watch Qualified at any time if you sign up for ESPN’s subscription streaming service ESPN+.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet.

The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

How To Live Stream ‘The Last Dance’ On Mobile Device

You can watch live stream the ESPN premiere of The Last Dance on the WatchESPN app, which is available for app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store. You will need to sign in with your cable provided information.

You can also watch Qualified on your mobile device at anytime on ESPN+, which can be accessed on the ESPN app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play. You will need to sign in with your ESPN+ login information to watch the stream.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.