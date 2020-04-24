NFL Draft Betting Odds 2020: Latest Props For Rounds 2 & 3

|

The 2020 NFL Draft rolls on Friday night with representatives from all 32 teams across the leagues returning to their home setups for the first-ever virtual draft thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, April 24, teams will carry out Rounds 2 and 3 of the annual player selection.

With a number of top-tier candidates remaining on the board, the oddsmakers have released a new set of prop bets predicting where the best available players could land.

Among the top players available are Xavier McKinney, D’Andre Swift, Yetur Gross-Matos, Jalen Hurts, JK Dobbins, Jacob Eason, Antoine Winfield Jr., Tee Higgins, Grant Delpit, and many more.

What do the odds say about your favorite prospect on the board?

A full look at the latest odds and ends for Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Will the Bengals Trade Down from #1 pick of Round 2?

Yes      +225     (9/4)

No        -350     (2/7)

Next Defensive End Picked (Round 2 Onwards)

Yetur Gross-Matos                    1/1

A.J. Epenesa                            2/1

Marlon Davidson                       9/2

Julian Okwara                            8/1

Next Quarterback Picked (Round 2 Onwards)

Jalen Hurts                               10/11

Jacob Eason                             5/4

Jake Fromm                              6/1

Next Running Back Picked (Round 2 Onwards)

D’Andre Swift                            2/3

Jonathan Taylor                        2/1

J.K. Dobbins                             6/1

Cam Akers                                20/1

Next Safety Picked (Round 2 Onwards)

Xavier McKinney                       2/3

Antoine Winfield Jr.                   9/2

Grant Delpit                              9/2

Jeremy Chinn                            5/1

 

Next Wide Receiver Picked (Round 2 Onwards)

Denzel Mims                             9/4

Tee Higgins                              5/2

Michael Pittman Jr.                    11/4

Laviska Shenault Jr.                  7/1

Chase Claypool                        12/1

KJ Hamler                                 14/1

Draft Position of Cole Kmet

Over/Under                                           18½ (Pick of second round)

 

Buccaneers to Trade TE OJ Howard Today 4/24

Yes      +600     (6/1)

No        -1500   (1/15)

Jaguars to Trade DE Yannick Ngakoue Today 4/24

Yes      +200     (2/1)

No        -300     (1/3)

Redskins to Trade OT Trent Williams Today 4/24

Yes      +150     (3/2)

No        -200     (1/2)

