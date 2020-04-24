NFL Draft Betting Odds 2020: Latest Props For Rounds 2 & 3

The 2020 NFL Draft rolls on Friday night with representatives from all 32 teams across the leagues returning to their home setups for the first-ever virtual draft thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, April 24, teams will carry out Rounds 2 and 3 of the annual player selection.
With a number of top-tier candidates remaining on the board, the oddsmakers have released a new set of prop bets predicting where the best available players could land.
Among the top players available are Xavier McKinney, D’Andre Swift, Yetur Gross-Matos, Jalen Hurts, JK Dobbins, Jacob Eason, Antoine Winfield Jr., Tee Higgins, Grant Delpit, and many more.
What do the odds say about your favorite prospect on the board?
A full look at the latest odds and ends for Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.
Will the Bengals Trade Down from #1 pick of Round 2?
Yes +225 (9/4)
No -350 (2/7)
Next Defensive End Picked (Round 2 Onwards)
Yetur Gross-Matos 1/1
A.J. Epenesa 2/1
Marlon Davidson 9/2
Julian Okwara 8/1
Next Quarterback Picked (Round 2 Onwards)
Jalen Hurts 10/11
Jacob Eason 5/4
Jake Fromm 6/1
Next Running Back Picked (Round 2 Onwards)
D’Andre Swift 2/3
Jonathan Taylor 2/1
J.K. Dobbins 6/1
Cam Akers 20/1
Next Safety Picked (Round 2 Onwards)
Xavier McKinney 2/3
Antoine Winfield Jr. 9/2
Grant Delpit 9/2
Jeremy Chinn 5/1
Next Wide Receiver Picked (Round 2 Onwards)
Denzel Mims 9/4
Tee Higgins 5/2
Michael Pittman Jr. 11/4
Laviska Shenault Jr. 7/1
Chase Claypool 12/1
KJ Hamler 14/1
Draft Position of Cole Kmet
Over/Under 18½ (Pick of second round)
Buccaneers to Trade TE OJ Howard Today 4/24
Yes +600 (6/1)
No -1500 (1/15)
Jaguars to Trade DE Yannick Ngakoue Today 4/24
Yes +200 (2/1)
No -300 (1/3)
Redskins to Trade OT Trent Williams Today 4/24
Yes +150 (3/2)
No -200 (1/2)