NFL Draft Betting Odds 2020: Latest Props For Rounds 2 & 3

The 2020 NFL Draft rolls on Friday night with representatives from all 32 teams across the leagues returning to their home setups for the first-ever virtual draft thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, April 24, teams will carry out Rounds 2 and 3 of the annual player selection.

With a number of top-tier candidates remaining on the board, the oddsmakers have released a new set of prop bets predicting where the best available players could land.

Among the top players available are Xavier McKinney, D’Andre Swift, Yetur Gross-Matos, Jalen Hurts, JK Dobbins, Jacob Eason, Antoine Winfield Jr., Tee Higgins, Grant Delpit, and many more.

What do the odds say about your favorite prospect on the board?

A full look at the latest odds and ends for Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Will the Bengals Trade Down from #1 pick of Round 2?

Yes +225 (9/4)

No -350 (2/7)

Next Defensive End Picked (Round 2 Onwards)

Yetur Gross-Matos 1/1

A.J. Epenesa 2/1

Marlon Davidson 9/2

Julian Okwara 8/1

Next Quarterback Picked (Round 2 Onwards)

Jalen Hurts 10/11

Jacob Eason 5/4

Jake Fromm 6/1

Next Running Back Picked (Round 2 Onwards)

D’Andre Swift 2/3

Jonathan Taylor 2/1

J.K. Dobbins 6/1

Cam Akers 20/1

Next Safety Picked (Round 2 Onwards)

Xavier McKinney 2/3

Antoine Winfield Jr. 9/2

Grant Delpit 9/2

Jeremy Chinn 5/1

Next Wide Receiver Picked (Round 2 Onwards)

Denzel Mims 9/4

Tee Higgins 5/2

Michael Pittman Jr. 11/4

Laviska Shenault Jr. 7/1

Chase Claypool 12/1

KJ Hamler 14/1

Draft Position of Cole Kmet

Over/Under 18½ (Pick of second round)

Buccaneers to Trade TE OJ Howard Today 4/24

Yes +600 (6/1)

No -1500 (1/15)

Jaguars to Trade DE Yannick Ngakoue Today 4/24

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Redskins to Trade OT Trent Williams Today 4/24

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)