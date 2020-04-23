We will finally have some live sports content to enjoy when the 2020 NFL Draft officially kicks off on Thursday, April 23. This year, the draft will be held virtually which has led to teams around the league working on their setups and technology so things can go off without a hitch.

ESPN, which will broadcast the draft along with the NFL Network, was discussing the potential technical issues that could plague draft night, however, and the segment had an ironic twist.

While discussing the possibility of technology failing, ESPN ran into some glitches of their own.

I was asking @diannaESPN about potential communication issues during tomorrow nights #NFLDraft, then this happened. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dewB9nBUj9 — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) April 22, 2020

Let’s hope the NFL general managers and coaches have more success when the draft kicks off.

The 2020 NFL Draft was initially expected to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 23 to April 25. Las Vegas edged out bids from cities like Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Cleveland/Canton. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the draft will be held remotely.

In recent years, the NFL has strayed from tradition and moved the draft out of New York City, where it had been held for years.

In 2015, the NFL Draft moved to Chicago, Illinois which marked the first time since 1965 that the draft was held outside of New York City. It was held at Auditorium Theatre in Grant Part which marked the first draft to feature an outdoor component. The draft returned to Chicago in 2016 after the great reception a year prior. In 2017, the draft shifted to Philadelphia where it was held on the iconic Rocky Steps outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It was the most attended draft in NFL history with more than 250,000 fans.

Then, in 2018, the draft was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and it marked more NFL first’s. It was the first time in history that the draft was held in the state of Texas, while also being the first draft to take place in an NFL stadium. The 2019 NFL Draft was held in Nashville, Tennessee.