Tom Brady Walked Into Wrong Home When Trying To Meet Bucs OC

Tom Brady‘s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got off to a rough, yet hilarious start. While attempting to meet with Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Brady accidentally walked into the wrong home.

Rather than entering Leftwich’s home, Brady entered Leftwich’s neighbor’s house much to the surprise of the homeowner.

“I’m sitting here, and I see this big shadow come up to my front door … and I hear my doorknob turning … and I’m like, What the hell? Like, who’s coming in my house?” homeowner David Kramer told TMZ Sports. “I literally was just sitting here, and I watch this tall guy walk in my house.

“And he goes, ‘How’s it going, man?’. And sarcastically I’m like, ‘I don’t know. You tell me, dude.’ Like, who are you? And then he looked at me with the most confused face. I’ll never forget it for the rest of my life. He just goes, ‘Am I in the wrong house?!’ I said, ‘I think so. But who are you looking for? Where are you supposed to be?’ And he said, ‘Is this Byron’s house?'”

Brady had gone to visit Leftwich to pick up materials from his new team.

Let’s hope that the rest of Tom Brady’s time in Tampa Bay goes a little more smoothly. At the very least, Brady will have one familiar face after the Buccaneers reunited him with former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Let the fun begin.