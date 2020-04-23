Todd McShay Has Coronavirus; Won’t Be Part of NFL Draft Coverage

A key part of ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage will not be present in 2020, with analyst Todd McShay announcing he is at home recovering from the coronavirus. McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. have been staples of the draft coverage each and every year, so it will be a different experience for viewers — along with the draft being held virtually because of the pandemic.

McShay announced his diagnosis with a statement on social media.

“I’m so sorry to tell you I won’t be working the NFL Draft this year,” McShay said. “I’m home recovering from coronavirus. For now, I just want to say I miss you all — my teammates at ESPN who have been incredibly supportive, my friends in the league, and the fans who have made the Draft what it is today.

“I also want to assure you I’ll be back, thanks to the tireless work of healthcare workers and first responders. You are truly our nation’s heroes. In the meantime, I’ll be watching and I hope you will be too. I also hope Wingo and crew will help me out and do their part to keep Kiper in line.”

We wish McShay a full and speedy recovery.

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Live coverage of the draft will be available on ESPN, the NFL Network, and ABC.

The Cincinnati Bengals will be the first team on the clock when the first round kicks off, with Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow projected to be the No. 1 overall pick. On Friday night, rounds two and three will take place beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET before the remaining rounds 4 through 7 take place on Saturday.