COED Girl of the Day: Savanna James, Arizona State (PHOTOS)

It’s Monday, April 20, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Savanna James, a student at Arizona State University.

VIEW GALLERY

Savanna has a growing social media following that is nearing 23,100 on Instagram.

Arizona State was established in 1885 and has one of the largest public university enrollments in the United States. As of the fall semester of 2018, Arizona State boasted nearly 80,000 students across its campuses — with more than 51,000 at its Tempe campus. The university also has 26 varsity-level sports.

You can check out more photos of Savanna in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.