Rhonda Paul is a model and television personality from Atlanta, Georgia who is bursting onto the scene thanks to Netflix’s latest quarantine offering, Too Hot To Handle. Rhonda was one of the 10 cast members who walked away with a $7,500 prize.

VIEW GALLERY

Rhonda is reportedly still in a relationship with fellow castmember Sharron Townsend, though they have not officially revealed their relationship on social media.

Prior to joining the cast of Too Hot To Handle, Rhonda was an entrepreneur. Rhonda is the proud owner of her own jewelry brand “PureLuXX” which sells bracelets, watches, necklaces, and other accessories.

She also graduated from Old Dominion University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and is also a restaurant manager in Atlanta.

For more photos of Rhonda, check out the pictures below and be sure to head on over to Instagram and click follow to join the growing list of more than 92,400 fans who can’t wait to see her next move.