Francesca Farago is an Instagram influencer and model from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada who is bursting onto the scene thanks to Netflix’s latest quarantine offering, Too Hot To Handle. Francesca was one of the 10 cast members who walked away with a $7,500 prize.

It was previously rumored that Francesca, who is a proud supporter of the plant-based lifestyle, dated popular DJ Diplo.

She also has an eco-friendly, vegan, sustainable, biodegradable fashion line she named Farago the Label. And if you’re really a big fan of the newest reality television star, you can head over to her official website where she sells t-shirts with her own photos on them.

You have to respect the hustle.

