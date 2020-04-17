COED Girl Of The Day: Monika K, Toronto (PHOTOS)

|

It’s Friday, April 17, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Monika K, a standout karateka from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

VIEW GALLERY

She has been very decorated throughout her karate career, with a number of championships, silver medals, and podium placements while competing in Canada.

Monika is putting together a growing social media audience with more than 11,900 followers on Instagram.

You can check out more photos of Monika in the gallery below or by heading over and clicking that follow button on her Instagram account.

If you or someone that you know wants to be featured as the COED Girl of the Day, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.

View this post on Instagram

they tryna block my blessings, i just be like.. aaaaand 1! 💁🏼‍♀️😝 ____________________________________ on a realer note, i wanted to write a little belated thanksgiving post for most of my recent success📝 ____________________________________ i’m thankful everyday to the people who i keep so close to my heart, but today i feel extra thankful for my huge team and support group. to my teammates who’re family at @skifcanada and @iskkaratefamily, my sensei @canadadoatalho, my coach @myo_buddha and crew at @myodetoxperformance, my main sponsor @arawaza_intl.. i rock with you guys til the wheels fall off! thank you for the trust, the seen potential, and the constant reminder of how lucky i am! 🥇🍀 ____________________________________ thankful to those who i interact with outside of my sport career who also keep me motivated, keep me pushing, and have been by my side win, lose, or draw.. you know who you are, you know you make all the difference ❤️🙏🏼 ____________________________________ thanks for understanding, thanks for helping, thanks for never giving up on me, thanks for caring, thanks for listening, thanks for your loyalty. i’m better because of you 👑 #gotareallybigteam #weneedsomereallybigrings

A post shared by monika k. (@heyits_monika) on

View this post on Instagram

one of one ☝🏼

A post shared by monika k. (@heyits_monika) on

View this post on Instagram

aint text back but they still get the message

A post shared by monika k. (@heyits_monika) on

View this post on Instagram

you act like you need reminding 💎

A post shared by monika k. (@heyits_monika) on

View this post on Instagram

u can’t roll w/ us 😋🍣🍱

A post shared by monika k. (@heyits_monika) on

View this post on Instagram

lucky for u thats what i like 🍀

A post shared by monika k. (@heyits_monika) on

View this post on Instagram

see you when i see you

A post shared by monika k. (@heyits_monika) on

Read More:
Girls,Miss COEDCOEDs,girl of the day,Girls
COED Writer
Josh SanchezCOED Writer
Josh became editor at COED in 2016 and is also the Editor-in-Chief of Campus Sports. He studied journalism at Seton Hill University and is a member of the FWAA and USBWA. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSSports.com, along with others. You can contact Josh at: josh.sanchez@teamcoed.com.
  • 10678531520930918