WATCH: LaVar Ball Gives Tour Of BBB Mansion (VIDEO)

While LaVar Ball has a history of making wild and outrageous claims, you have to give the Big Baller Brand patriarch credit for living his best life. LaVar has been a popular figure in sports media since oldest son Lonzo Ball became the No. 2 overall pick of the Los Angeles Lakers as LaVar had predicted, and he has shown no signs of stepping back from the spotlight.

And with his youngest son LaMelo Ball in the discussion to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, there are plenty more opportunities for LaVar to take advantage of the attention.

In a recent video interview, LaVar gave Nate Robinson a tour of the Big Baller Brand mansion in Chino Hills, California. The interview was part of a partnership between Nate Robinson and The Players’ Tribune.

The BBB estate tour includes a stop by the backyard pool, putting green, master bedroom, and the Big Baller Brand chandelier that is often featured on the family’s Facebook reality series Ball in the Family. It also gives a unique look at LaVar, without all of the outrageous bravado he brings to nationally televised with ESPN and other major sports networks.

You can check out the full tour of the BBB estate below.